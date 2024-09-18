SAPD officer suspended after punching DWI suspect several times in blood draw room, had to be removed by other officers

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended for 12 days after punching a DWI suspect during a blood draw several times, according to SAPD’s suspension records.

Officer Domingo Rios III was helping another officer handle a resistant suspect who had a search warrant for a blood draw in March 2024, according to the records.

The suspect, Mario Diaz, told the nurse and officers he refused to give a blood sample and implied he’d resist.

Rios and three other officers grabbed Diaz and put him in a restraint chair.

Rios said Diaz tried to resist the restraint chair and Diaz spat in his face. Rios then began punching Diaz with a closed fist.

Before Diaz spat in Rios’ face, another officer in the room reported that Rios slapped Diaz.

That same officer said Rios had to be physically removed from the room by other SAPD officers.

Diaz was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Bexar County court records.

According to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records, Rios has been with SAPD since Nov. 2019.

