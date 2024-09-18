97º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Investigates

SAPD officer suspended after punching DWI suspect several times in blood draw room, had to be removed by other officers

Records show the incident happened in March 2024

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, SAPD, Broken Blue
SAPD patrol vehicle. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended for 12 days after punching a DWI suspect during a blood draw several times, according to SAPD’s suspension records.

Officer Domingo Rios III was helping another officer handle a resistant suspect who had a search warrant for a blood draw in March 2024, according to the records.

Recommended Videos

The suspect, Mario Diaz, told the nurse and officers he refused to give a blood sample and implied he’d resist.

Rios and three other officers grabbed Diaz and put him in a restraint chair.

Rios said Diaz tried to resist the restraint chair and Diaz spat in his face. Rios then began punching Diaz with a closed fist.

Before Diaz spat in Rios’ face, another officer in the room reported that Rios slapped Diaz.

That same officer said Rios had to be physically removed from the room by other SAPD officers.

Diaz was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Bexar County court records.

According to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records, Rios has been with SAPD since Nov. 2019.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos