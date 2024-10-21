‘Stop f***ing touching me!’: San Antonio police officer suspended after punching, kicking man

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is serving a 45-day suspension after punching and kicking a suspect several times and failing to start his body camera, according to records.

Officer Matthew Sparks was called out for a man shooting rounds on South Zarzamora and Somerset Road, records show.

Recommended Videos

According to department records, Sparks has been with SAPD for seven years

Sparks and another officer took the man into custody without issue, documents show. Sparks did not start his body camera before making the arrest.

While the man was handcuffed and on the ground, he leaned against Sparks’ leg.

“Stop f--ing touching me!” yelled Sparks, according to the records. “F--’s wrong with you? Rubbing my leg.”

Records show Sparks kicked the man.

The man was then moved to be searched. The suspension record says the man bit an SAPD officer on the elbow.

Officers took the man to the ground. Sparks kneeled next to him, then twisted and bent his thumb, records show.

The man then grabbed Sparks’ hand, and Sparks tried to get him to release by hitting the pressure point behind his ear. The man then rolled over, twisting Sparks’ hand, records show.

Records show Sparks punched the suspect several times. A nearby officer tried to stop Sparks.

According to the suspension records, Sparks shoved the officer away from him and yelled profanities at him.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.