Local law enforcement agencies slam sheriff’s policy that rejects certain inmates from jail

SAN ANTONIO – Several area law enforcement agencies say a new directive from Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar puts public safety at risk.

In a memo sent to Bexar County law enforcement agencies on Oct. 11, Salazar told arresting entities to take suspects to a hospital to be medically screened before being booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Suspects with the following medical conditions would be rejected by the jail, according to the new policy:

Detoxing from alcohol

Detoxing from drugs

Insulin-dependent diabetics

Need for dialysis

‘They get to go free’

On Oct. 31, Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Peña pulled a man over for speeding on U.S. Highway 181.

The suspect has a suspended license and was out on bond for a family violence charge, according to an incident report obtained by KSAT. That report also said Peña found marijuana and a loaded pistol in the car.

Peña told KSAT Investigates he felt like he couldn’t take that suspect to jail because of the new policy. Peña said his officers would have to sit and wait at the hospital for hours.

“I don’t have the manpower,” he said.

Instead, Peña filed the case “at-large” with the district attorney’s office.

“They go on and do their judicial processing to see enough, for example, on the felony case to see if they get indicted or not instead of an onsite arrest,” Peña explained.

Peña calls it ”delayed justice,” adding that the suspects don’t get arrested the day of the alleged offense.

“They get to go free,” he said.

Salazar defends policy, says 20 inmates rejected so far

“I’m not telling them that they have to release people and file at large,“ Salazar said. ”I’m just saying before we can accept them into the jail, we’re going to need you to go the extra step and get them signed off at the hospital.”

Salazar said the policy was put in place in large part because of jail deaths.

In 2023, BCSO said 18 people died in jail custody. So far in 2024, 13 people have died.

“I think it is a part of the solution,” said Salazar.

BCSO said only 20 inmates have been rejected since the policy was put into place last month.

Some of those reasons include:

9 months pregnant, complains of lower abdominal cramping

Head trauma

Severely intoxicated, tased in chest

Elevated BP, chest pain, SOB

Hit by unknown object to left side of torso

Elevated BP, need to rule out stroke

Cancer with rash/wounds of unknown origin to body

Internal heart monitor

Involved in MVA, laceration below eyebrow and chin

Wheelchair, unable to independently transfer or complete activities of daily living

Elevated BP 206/105

Rejected x 2, active signs of alcohol withdrawal

Cardiac issues with elevated BP 205/119 & 198/132

Facial Injuries

MVA with airbag deployment, abdominal pain

MVA with airbag deployment

Uncontrolled seizures

Possible ingestion of drugs, slurred speech, unsteady gait

SAPD Chief McManus says the new policy isn’t reasonable

Some of those suspects were arrested by San Antonio Police Department officers.

“We wound up having to go to the hospital, sit with that prisoner until a deputy finally showed up sometime later,” said SAPD Chief William McManus.

Through open records, KSAT Investigates got a copy of a letter SAPD Deputy Chief Jesse Salame sent to officers days after the policy’s implementation.

“This new procedure was not properly communicated to SAPD in advance,” he wrote, adding that McManus called Salazar to inform him the policy is “overly broad, unlawful, and was causing significant operational disruptions for SAPD.”

Further, the letter outlines that SAPD has “valid commitment orders legally transferring custody to the Sheriff,” meaning BCSO has a “legal obligation to accept prisoners with valid commitment orders.”

“When you have a commitment order, that arrestee becomes the property, if you will, of the sheriff,” McManus said.

After our initial interview with McManus, his office called us back. McManus said he wanted to be more direct.

“Do you think this new policy is reasonable?” KSAT asked.

“In my mind, no,” McManus said. “... If someone is not visibly injured or visibly sick. And no, I don’t think it’s reasonable.”

Peña worries the policy puts the public’s safety at risk.

“It’s concerning when I have to tell the victim it’s going to happen, but it’s going to take more time,“ he said. ”To me, that’s just, it’s just unreal.”

The Alamo Area Police Chiefs Association board told KSAT they’ve invited Sheriff Salazar to attend their meeting in December to address questions about the policy.

