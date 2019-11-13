39ºF

SAPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 access road

Crash occurred just before midnight near I-10, W.W. White Road

Ben Spicer, Web Producer

Tags: traffic, fatal, crash, pedestrian

San Antonio police said the search is on for a driver that hit and killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on the city’s East Side.

The crash occurred just before midnight near W.W. White Road.

According to police, the unidentified man was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not have a description of the vehicle.