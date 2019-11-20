81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

81ºF

Local

Man threatens woman with knife, ends up getting stabbed, arrested

Couple got into argument in 7500 block of Old Corpus Christi Road

David Ibanez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: crime, stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man who police said put a knife to a woman's throat ended up getting stabbed by her and arrested.

Police said the couple got into an argument around 1 a.m. at a home in the 7500 block of Old Corpus Christi Road when he threatened the woman with the knife.

18-year-old suspect arrested in North Star Mall stabbings that hospitalized 2 teens

The woman somehow got the knife away from him and used on him, police said.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene and taken into custody.

It appears the woman isn’t going to be charged.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibanez

email