Man threatens woman with knife, ends up getting stabbed, arrested

SAN ANTONIO – A man who police said put a knife to a woman's throat ended up getting stabbed by her and arrested.

Police said the couple got into an argument around 1 a.m. at a home in the 7500 block of Old Corpus Christi Road when he threatened the woman with the knife.

The woman somehow got the knife away from him and used on him, police said.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene and taken into custody.

It appears the woman isn’t going to be charged.