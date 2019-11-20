18-year-old suspect arrested in North Star Mall stabbings that hospitalized 2 teens

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been arrested after an alleged fight inside North Star Mall led to the stabbings of two teens.

Anthony Rodriguez, 18, was arrested after police questioned several witnesses to the Tuesday night incident, according to San Antonio police.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are pending further investigation.

The suspect was seen running from the mall with a group of males amid the chaos after the stabbings near Forever 21, according to police.

The fight between two groups of males began inside the mall around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. During the fight, a suspect pulled a knife and stabbed two men, ages 17 and 18, police said.

The stabbing victims were found in different locations in the mall and were then transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the stabbings, the two groups ran throughout mall property, both inside and outside, SAPD Sgt. Richard Silva said Tuesday night.

The group that included the suspect was detained outside the mall, separated and transported to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning.

Police called it a “large crime scene” that involved several potential witnesses.

No shoppers were injured during the fight.

Rodriguez’s bond is set at $40,000, according to jail records.