SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County judge has blocked the City of San Antonio’s Sick and Safe Leave from taking effect on Dec. 1.

Judge Peter Sakai on Friday granted a temporary injunction as a coalition of businesses and associations fights the controversial ordinance. The coalition had argued the ordinance is unconstitutional and goes against the state’s minimum wage act.

A full trial to decide the fate of the paid sick leave will be held as soon as possible, according to Sakai’s letter to the attorneys.

City Attorney Andy Segovia released a statement following the injunction, saying “we respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision to enjoin the ordinance.”

"We will evaluate our legal options going forward, including appealing this decision to the Fourth Court of Appeals,” Segovia said.

Sick and Safe Leave is an amended version of the Paid Sick Leave ordinance, passed in October after months of debate. The issue was first brought up through a petition drive.

The coalition, including the San Antonio Manufacturers Association and the San Antonio Restaurant Association, filed a lawsuit earlier this year that resulted in the revision.

However, the businesses and associations were not pleased with the city’s revised ordinance either.

The revised city ordinance, which passed Oct. 3, requires employers to allow employees to accrue one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours they work.

It requires that local businesses allow workers to accrue at least 56 hours of paid sick leave per year.

City officials have said about 340,000 people work in San Antonio and currently do not have paid time off.

The sick and safe leave could be used for illness, taking care of sick family members or for safety issues, such as escaping abusive relationships.

City Manager Erik Walsh released the following statement:

“The City would like to thank the Paid Sick Leave Commission for their thoughtful work and consideration in crafting this ordinance. At the end of the day, we believe working families should be afforded the opportunity to accrue sick and safe leave so they can seek medical help, safety from harm and tend to ill family members."

District 8 Councilman Manny Peláez released the following statement:

“For more than a year, I have warned that adopting a mandatory PSL ordinance would result in taxpayer-funded litigation and cautioned that this ordinance, albeit well intentioned, was prone to be blocked by the courts. I am already hearing some people express the idea that the City submit this ruling to the Fourth Court of Appeals. I have no reason to believe that the appellate court will reverse today’s ruling, and as such, can not support committing more resources towards protracted litigation.”