SAN ANTONIO – A man who allegedly beat up his wife because he was upset they left a bar early has been arrested.

Bexar County sheriff’s officials said Ruben Ortiz, 49, beat up his wife at their Far West Side home on Nov. 10, a day after his birthday.

The couple was “having drinks at a bar” when they began to argue, according to a warrant for Ortiz’s arrest. She then stated that she wanted to leave.

After returning home, Ortiz began to yell “as he was still upset they left the bar early," the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, he then punched her in the face, head and arms, and threw her on the floor, causing a fracture to her arm.

Her son called police when he saw her crying in the living room, the affidavit states, and Ortiz fled before officials arrived.

The woman’s “right eye was swollen and almost completely shut” following the assault, the affidavit states, and she had to have emergency eye surgery. She was told the damage could cause her to go blind in the left eye, the affidavit states.

She also needed stitches on the top of her head.

Ortiz was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault.