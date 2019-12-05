You’re invited: 2 public meetings set to discuss what’s next for Bandera Road

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever wondered about the congestion or mobility on Bandera Road?

You’re likely not alone.

The city of San Antonio’s Planning Department -- in collaboration with City Council District 7, the city of Leon Valley and the Texas Department of Transportation -- has invited you to the SH 16 Bandera Road Corridor Plan Public Meetings.

The meetings will be designed in an open-house format.

The first is planned for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Brandeis High School, 13011 Kyle Seale Parkway in San Antonio.

The second is slated for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Leon Valley Community and Conference Center, 6427 Evers Road in Leon Valley.

The SH 16 Bandera Road Corridor Plan, launched earlier this year, is the first corridor plan developed under the guidance of the SA Tomorrow Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by City Council in 2016, the city said in a news release.

“The community planning process, including these public meetings, will culminate in the development of multi-modal transportation, future land use, economic development, and urban design plan for the SH 16 Bandera Road Corridor,” officials said.

At these meetings, you’ll have the chance to discuss where things stand on Bandera Road from I-410 to Loop 1604.

Road officials also are expected to give an overview of the city of San Antonio’s scope and goals; present data related to walking/biking, alternate modes of transportation and connected neighborhoods. You can even listen to a presentation on transportation and land-use existing conditions on Bandera Road.

“Anyone who has tried to drive on Bandera Road during rush hour will understand the urgency of this effort,” Councilwoman Ana E. Sandoval said. “This meeting is an opportunity to share our progress with the community and invite their feedback on the corridor’s future.”

Everyone is welcome.

TxDOT is conducting concurrent studies to analyze corridor issues and potential transportation-related improvements to help alleviate congestion and enhance mobility and safety on SH 16.

Opportunities to provide input for the corridor will be available during the meeting and through social media.

Want to learn more about the Bandera Road Corridor Plan? Click or tap here.