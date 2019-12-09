ABC News: Pensacola shooter spent time at Lackland Air Force Base

The ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola has led investigators to San Antonio, according to ABC News.

Three people briefed on the probe told ABC News that Mohammed Alshamrani was assigned to the Lackland Air Force Base when he was first deployed to the country for flight training.

Saudi student opens fire at Florida Naval base, killing 3

Preliminary information indicates Alshamrani spent a few months at the base, where he went through language training. The sources said that’s standard for overseas military who are sent to the United States for training.

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows Mohammed Alshamrani. The Saudi student opened fire inside a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday before one of the deputies killed him. (FBI via AP)

FBI agents are now examining Alshamrani’s time and associations at Lackland, which is standard procedure in any mass shooting probe.

“Like everything in his history, it’s being looked at,” one of the sources told ABC News.

A spokeswoman for the FBI’s San Antonio field office declined to comment.

Alshamrani was a member of the Saudi Air Force attending pilot training in Pensacola, according to the Associated Press.

Three people were killed in the shooting, and eight were injured, including two sheriff’s deputies. One of the deputies shot and killed Alshamrani.