Six suspects arrested in shooting death at apartment complex in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police have arrested six suspects in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex.

Police were called to the Cedars Apartments in the 1100 block of Leah Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a discharged firearm. When officers arrived, they found a Ford truck had crashed into several vehicles at the back of the complex, police said.

Police said they found 18-year-old Kevin Yankovoy, of Wimberley, with multiple gunshot wounds in the Ford truck. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people were also in the truck with Yankovoy. One of them was shot in the arm and was treated at a nearby hospital. The other person was not hurt.

Witnesses reported seeing possibly six people in a green 2001 Infiniti SUV during the shooting.

Police said three people ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Officers found three juvenile males in a field near the apartment complex and detained them.

Officials said the juveniles were identified through video from a theft that happened earlier Monday evening. They were taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center and are charged with capital murder, police said.

A burglary was reported at a gas station in the 1100 block of Highway 80 around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The burglars were reportedly in a green 2001 Infiniti SUV, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Prospect Street, near Wonder World Park, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday for a dispatched firearm. When they arrived, they found a vehicle matching the description and license plate of the Infiniti in the reports from earlier.

An officer held the people in the vehicle at gunpoint until more officers arrived to assist, police said.

Police said several guns were found in the green Infiniti SUV.

John Coronado, 19, of San Marcos, and Angelo Quihuiz, 18, of Kyle, were taken in for questioning. They were transported to the Hays County Jail.

A 15-year-old juvenile male who was also in the vehicle was taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center.

All three individuals face capital murder charges.

San Marcos police said this is the seventh homicide in the city in 2019.