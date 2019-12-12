SA firm donates illuminated tribute to El Paso shooting victims

SAN ANTONIO – The same company that puts up thousands of Christmas lights over San Antonio’s famed River Walk, Decor IQ, has donated an illuminated tribute to the victims of last summer’s mass shooting outside a Wal-Mart in El Paso.

“Our heart goes out to them and what they’ve been through,” said Mark Metzger, co-owner of Decor IQ. “This is our way of expressing it.”

The 30-foot tower of lights, a custom-made Christmas tree fabricated in Europe, is made up of 22 panels, one for each of the victims.

Courtesy: Decor IQ

“Each panel is unique in its size, and they all point to the stars,” Metzger said.

Known for its elaborate holiday installations nationwide, El Paso International Airport is one of the company’s clients.

John Alban, co-owner of Decor IQ, suggested the idea during a meeting with airport officials about its annual display, soon after the tragedy.

Courtesy: Decor IQ

Alban said the first time he saw his idea assembled at the company’s San Antonio warehouse, he was speechless.

“It’s hard to put words to the emotions and everything that goes through just seeing something from start to finish,” Alban said.

Alban and Metzger said they will be in El Paso on Thursday for the airport’s holiday gathering, with the tree they created as a focal point.

Courtesy: Decor IQ

Photo courtesy: Decor IQ