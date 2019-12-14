Helicopter with 3 people on board hits power line, makes emergency landing

SAN ANTONIO – A helicopter had to make an emergency landing after it hit a power line on the South Side.

The helicopter landed near the intersection of South Flores and East Southcross streets Saturday evening, according to the San Antonio police officer Brandon Pratt.

Three people were on board the helicopter when the pilot “felt and heard a bang," Pratt said.

The helicopter hit the line, lost power and made the emergency landing in the middle of the street.

No cars were in the street at the time of the landing, Pratt said.

None of the helicopters’ occupants were seriously injured. They did not have to be extracted from the aircraft.

“This is going to be the best outcome they could have,” Pratt said.

Officials suspect the cause of the crash was due to a mechanical error.