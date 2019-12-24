Photos: 47 fishing records broken in Texas in 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of Texans reeled in large hauls in 2019 — a year that Texas Parks and Wildlife called “great” for fishing.

Fishermen and women broke 47 new state fishing records in Texas this year, according to TPWD. Junior anglers under 17 years old set 14 of those records.

For individual lakes, rivers or bays, 434 waterbody records were broken.

Ron Smith, director of TPWD’s Angler Recognition Program, said in a news release that anglers can submit their record-setting fish by filling out an application.

Fishermen and women must measure and weigh their catch, take several photos and complete the application. Submissions must be made within 60 days of the catch.

“Most anglers that turn in an application get something – whether that’s an award or an outstanding angler certificate,” Smith said. “We are happy to recognize great catches even when they may not have set a new record.”

Here’s a list of fishing records broken in 2019, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Catch and release

Red snapper: 26.5 inches - Nov. 10, Gulf of Mexico, fly rod

Black buffalo: 32 inches, 14.5 pounds - Oct. 28, Lake Whitney, fly rod

Black buffalo: 35.5 inches, 27 pounds - Oct. 28, Lake Whitney, fly rod

Red drum: 46.5 inches, 41.5 pounds - Aug. 14, Matagorda Bay, fly rod

Little tunny: 28.25 inches - Aug. 4, Gulf of Mexico, fly rod

Bluegill: 12.75 inches - July 4, Lake Dunlap, rod and reel

Spotted bass: 19.25 inches - May 3, Ray Roberts Lake, rod and reel

Crevalle jack: 44.5 inches - March 5, Matagorda Bay, rod and reel

King mackerel: 44.5 inches - Feb. 16, Gulf of Mexico, rod and reel

Brown trout: 18.5 inches - Jan. 1, Guadalupe River, rod and reel

Fly rod

Black buffalo: 32 inches - Oct. 28, Lake Whitney

Black buffalo: 35.5 inches - Oct. 28, Lake Whitney

Black buffalo: 28.75 inches - Aug. 19, Lake Whitney

Gray snapper: 25.25 inches - Aug. 15, Gulf of Mexico

Red drum: 46.5 inches - Aug. 14, Matagorda Bay

Hardhead catfish: 13.5 inches - July 30, Gulf of Mexico

Hybrid green sunfish: 10.5 inches - June 5, private lake

Bowfin: 28 inches - June 1, Lake Conroe

Tripletail: 29.5 inches - June 1, Gulf of Mexico

Alabama Bass: 17.5 inches - April 5, Alan Henry Reservoir

Rod and reel

Western comb grouper: 31 inches - Sept. 11, Gulf of Mexico

Greater amberjack: 68 inches - Aug. 4, Gulf of Mexico

Spanish flag: 10.51 inches - July 31, Gulf of Mexico

Rock hind: 19 inches - July 18, Gulf of Mexico

Silk snapper: 28 inches - July 6, Gulf of Mexico

Shortnose gar: 27 inches - April 5, Sabine Lake

Spotted bass x smallmouth bass: 21.5 inches - March 2, Ray Roberts Lake

Scamp: 40 inches - Jan. 6, Gulf of Mexico

Bow and arrow

Southern flounder: 20.5 inches - Oct. 2, Lower Laguna Madre

Black drum: 29.25 inches - Sept. 27, Upper Laguna Madre

Black drum: 27.5 inches - Aug. 11, Upper Laguna Madre

Gray snapper: 19.75 inches - June 8, Lower Laguna Madre

Spotted gar: 37.5 inches - March 25, Lake O’ the Pines

Unrestricted

Blacktip shark: 73 inches - Nov. 10, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line

Blue runner: 19.25 inches - Nov. 10, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line

Hardhead catfish: 14 inches - Oct. 13, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line

Blue tang: 13.25 inches - Aug. 29, Gulf of Mexico, spear gun

Southern stingray: 85.5 inches - Aug. 3, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line

Goldface tilefish: 21.5 inches - Aug. 1, Gulf of Mexico, eletric rod and reel

Yellowedge grouper: 43 inches - July 23, Gulf of Mexico, electric rod and reel

Pinfish: 12.5 inches - June 10, Upper Laguna Madre, spear gun

Hybrid sunfish: 9 inches - June 9, Fayette County, pole and line

Bluegill: 10.5 inches - May 4, Wheeler Branch Reservoir, pole and line

Sand tilefish: 25.125 inches - March 22, Gulf of Mexico, electric rod and reel

Remora: 28.75 inches - Feb. 16, Gulf of Mexico, pole and line