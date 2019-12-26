SAPD: 1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in violent chaos outside The Well

SAN ANTONIO – One person was arrested and another was hospitalized after a Christmas Day celebration at The Well turned into chaos.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the bar located in the 5400 block of UTSA Boulevard, a police sergeant at the scene said.

Police said the incident started when the crowd began to leave the bar.

One man, who appeared to be drunk, was found injured and was transported to University Hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating if someone from the bar beat him up in the parking lot.

Man accused of driving wrong way, hitting SAPD patrol car, 3 new vehicles at dealership

A separate family violence incident led to the arrest of another man, police said.

While officers were on scene, a driver crashed into several police cruisers in the parking lot.

At least 25 police units were called to the scene for crowd control.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is now reviewing the bar’s license.