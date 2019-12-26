Man accused of driving wrong way, hitting SAPD patrol car, 3 new vehicles at dealership

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of driving the wrong way on a Stone Oak street and ramming a San Antonio police officer’s SUV before pulling into a car dealership and striking three new vehicles.

The incident began around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday near Hardy Oak and Sonterra boulevards, a sergeant at the scene said.

He was first spotted driving his red station wagon the wrong way on Hardy Oak and was pulled over by police, the sergeant said.

The driver allegedly spoke incoherently to the officer and sped off, intentionally ramming the officer’s patrol vehicle, according to police.

He then drove to Highway 281 and officers followed him to the Alamo Toyota car dealership, where he struck three new vehicles and a security patrol car, police said.

The man was charged with assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.