Driver killed in fiery crash on I-10 near Boerne, officials say
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A fiery crash near Boerne ended with one person dead on Friday afternoon, officials said.
A video showed flames from the crash sparking a small brush fire around a vehicle.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the call for the crash came in just after noon.
The driver veered off the road on I-10 near Mile Marker 540 by the Johns Road exit.
It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control. DPS said the driver hit a barrier and crashed, and the car burst into flames.
The driver was the only person inside the car and has not been identified.
