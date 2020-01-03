Driver killed in fiery crash on I-10 near Boerne, officials say

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A fiery crash near Boerne ended with one person dead on Friday afternoon, officials said.

A video showed flames from the crash sparking a small brush fire around a vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the call for the crash came in just after noon.

The driver veered off the road on I-10 near Mile Marker 540 by the Johns Road exit.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control. DPS said the driver hit a barrier and crashed, and the car burst into flames.

The driver was the only person inside the car and has not been identified.