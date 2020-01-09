River Walk levels to return to normal after draining
Crews drained river from Josephine Street to Nueva Street on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – The River Walk is expected to be back to normal Thursday following a draining for regular maintenance.
Crews drained the river from Josephine Street to Nueva Street Monday to make some needed repairs.
Biologists with the San Antonio River Authority also removed an invasive species called the apple snail.
The snails were discovered in October and several pink egg sacks were collected then.
Water levels should be back to normal later today.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.