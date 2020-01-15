Police seek man who fired eight shots into Northwest Side apartment

San Antonio police are investigating a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near the Medical Center.

Police were called to the Highpoint South apartment complex in the 7100 block of Wurzbach Road just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for reports that someone fired shots at an apartment door.

Police said a man went to the location and started an altercation with an apartment resident. At one point, the visitor pointed a gun at the man’s chest, police said.

The man pushed the gunman out of his apartment and shut the door. The gunman then fired eight rounds through the door and ran away.

Nobody was injured. Police are still looking for the gunman.