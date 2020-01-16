Watch: ‘Killer Nurse’ Genene Jones makes plea deal in court hearing

SAN ANTONIO – Convicted baby killer Genene Jones is making a plea deal with prosecutors in connection with the death of a San Antonio baby.

Jones, called the “Killer Nurse,” was scheduled to stand trial Feb. 10 in the death of a San Antonio baby who died under mysterious circumstances at an area hospital where she worked as a nurse in the 1980s.

The plea deal will not be final until Jones signs the agreement and Judge Frank J. Castro accepts the deal. She is appearing in the 399th state District Court.

Defense attorney Cornelius Cox told KSAT 12 News that she had been discussing a plea agreement with the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

“We’re still working to resolve the case, either by way by of a trial or by way of some other type of resolution,” he said.

He refused to give details of those resolutions.

Jones served about 30 years in prison for killing a Kerrville child by injecting her with a lethal dose of a muscle relaxant in 1984.

Before Jones was released from prison, she was indicted in the five new cases.

Jones is being held in the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail in each of the cases.