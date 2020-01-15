‘Killer Nurse’ expected to make deal in baby death case

SAN ANTONIO – So-called Killer Nurse Genene Jones is expected to make a deal with prosecutors in connection with the death of a San Antonio baby.

Jones is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday morning in the 399th state District Court.

Her attorney, Cornelius Cox, confirmed to KSAT 12 that he has been discussing a plea agreement with the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney's office said that the case is set for a plea, but would not discuss details of the deal.

Jones was scheduled to stand trial Feb. 10 in the death of a baby who died under mysterious circumstances at area hospitals where she worked as a nurse in the 1980s.

She served about 30 years in prison for killing a Kerrville child by injecting her with a lethal dose of a muscle relaxant in 1984.

Before Jones was released from prison, she was indicted in the five new cases.

Jones is being held in the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail in each of the cases.