Funeral arrangements set for Judge Ray Olivarri

SAN ANTONIO – Funeral arrangements have been set for District Court Judge Ray Olivarri after he passed away this week following a long battle with cancer.

Rosary will be held at San Fernando Cathedral on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The visitation will begin at 6 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. All civil district judges are welcome to attend to pay their respects.

No Civil District Presiding Court will be held Thursday, Jan. 23 in honor of Judge Olivarri.

Flags at all county facilities will remain at half-staff on Thursday until sunset, out of respect.

Olivarri presided over the 144th Criminal District Court and was in the middle of his four-year term prior to his passing.

“Judge Olivarri will be remembered as an unwavering champion of justice, proponent of specialty courts, and advocate for restorative justice. He will be sorely missed,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

He also served as a probation officer, criminal law practitioner and was a longtime member of the judiciary, officials say.