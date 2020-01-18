One injured in apartment complex shooting on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person was sent to the hospital after a shooting on the city’s West Side, police said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Potranco Road.

Police said someone shot into an apartment building, injuring one person.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Hospital.

Police say they have a possible description of the shooter’s vehicle. They said they were waiting on surveillance footage for more evidence in the case.

KSAT will update this story when police release new details.