What’s the most Googled New Year’s resolution in Texas? The answer may surprise you
Majority of US looks toward improving health, fitness in 2020
TEXAS – We’re nearly a month into 2020 - so, how are your New Year’s resolutions going?
Whether you’re looking to eat healthier, start a daily fitness routine, use less social media, etc., a new survey says Texas residents had one primary goal for this new year: Crossfunctional Fitness, or CrossFit.
According to TermLife2Go.com, the state of Texas wasn’t the only state with CrossFit as the most Googled New Year’s resolution.
Other states included:
- Alaska
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Louisiana
- New York
- North Carolina
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
Other Googled New Year’s resolutions included Planet Fitness, Best Workout Apps, Nutrisystem, Pilates.
In conclusion, almost every state in the US has fitness and eating healthier as their top goal for 2020.
For the full survey, click here.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.