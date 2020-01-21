What’s the most Googled New Year’s resolution in Texas? The answer may surprise you

TEXAS – We’re nearly a month into 2020 - so, how are your New Year’s resolutions going?

Whether you’re looking to eat healthier, start a daily fitness routine, use less social media, etc., a new survey says Texas residents had one primary goal for this new year: Crossfunctional Fitness, or CrossFit.

Most Googled New Year's resolutions (Credit: TermLife2Go) (KSAT)

According to TermLife2Go.com, the state of Texas wasn’t the only state with CrossFit as the most Googled New Year’s resolution.

Other states included:

Alaska

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Louisiana

New York

North Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Other Googled New Year’s resolutions included Planet Fitness, Best Workout Apps, Nutrisystem, Pilates.

In conclusion, almost every state in the US has fitness and eating healthier as their top goal for 2020.

For the full survey, click here.