Woman tells of frightening late-night encounter with accused ‘Medical Center rapist'

San Antonio – A woman who lived in an apartment in the Medical Center had a startling confrontation with a young man who jumped from the bushes as she walked her dog on a May night in 2017.

“I saw this male all of a sudden pop up out of the big bush that was there,” Kimberly Perez testified. “And it startled me, and it also startled my dog.”

Perez was testifying Friday in the trial of Anton Harris, 20, who is accused of raping a woman as she entered her Babcock Road apartment on the night of May 28, 2017.

She testified that the man was wearing a zipped-up gray hoodie.

Perez’s description of the man who startled her matched the one given by the rape victim.

The victim’s description combined with video from a nearby gas station and DNA evidence led to Harris’ arrest.

Harris has also been indicted in the sex assault cases of four other women in the Medical Center area from September 2016 to May 2017 and is awaiting trial in those cases.

Harris was 17 years old and had just graduated from Marshall High School when he was arrested.

Testimony is set to continue on Monday in Judge Frank Castro’s 399th District Court.

The victim of the rape for which Harris is on trial is expected to testify when the trial resumes.

If he is convicted, Harris is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.