Leon Valley recall election set for May 2

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The Leon Valley City Council voted Tuesday to approve a recall election to take place on May 2, the same day as the general election.

The recall election targets Councilwoman Donna Charles, who represents Place 1, and Councilwoman Monica Alcocer, who represents Place 3.

Last month, the city secretary said residents obtained the amount of signatures needed to recall Charles and Alcocer.

The recall efforts started last year after a 3.12 hearing that looked into allegations of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment against Martinez, who was eventually removed from office.

Alcocer and Charles voted to remove Martinez, who has denied the allegations since they surfaced.

Mayor Chris Riley said last year that the citizens who signed the recall petitions did so because they believe citizens, not council members, should decide whether a council member accused of misconduct should be removed from office.

Alcocer and Charles abstained from Tuesday’s vote.