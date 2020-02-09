Two San Antonio companies receive top scores for LGBTQ-friendly policies

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio companies have been recognized for LGBTQ Workplace Equality and Inclusion.

The non-profit organization, the Human Rights Campaign, just released its annual study, which grades companies across the nation on their level of inclusion for LGBTQ employees.

Rackspace and USAA, both in San Antonio, received perfect scores this year.

The scores were based on benefits, workplace training and efforts for inclusion.

A gay couple from USAA said it was their work environment and benefits that helped them decide it was the right time to adopt a baby.

“I think that was definitely part of the equation. We knew that USAA was going to offer us three months each that we’d be able to take off to spend with Evelyn. They offered us the adoption benefit as well - that and just coupled with the inclusive environment we have here at the company - it was kind of a no brainer,” said a USAA employee.

