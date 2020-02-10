Firefighters respond to reported fire in Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a reported structure fire in the Medical Center area early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 5:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Medical Drive, not far from both Wurzbach Road and Fredericksburg Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 28 fire units answered the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.