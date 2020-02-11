5 clearest lakes, reservoirs for swimming in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for some Texas lakes to go swimming but aren’t a fan of murky water?

There’s a ton of spots to swim around the Lone Star State but some are clearer than others.

The top five reservoirs with the clearest water in Texas, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, are:

International Amistad Reservoir Canyon Lake Brandy Branch Reservoir Lake Alan Henry Lake Travis

The commission compiled Secchi Depth data to determine the clearest reservoirs.

“Secchi Depth is measured in meters using a Secchi Disc which is a device that is lowered into the water. The depth at which the disc is no longer visible represents the Secchi Depth,” said TCEQ media relations specialist Marty Otero.

It’s important to note that this list does not include rivers, many of which are clear and can be found all over Texas.

Rivers are great for swimming and tubing, a Texas pastime. Tubing rivers within driving distance of San Antonio include the Comal, the San Marcos, the Guadalupe, the Medina and the Frio.