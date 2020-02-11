San Antonio police seek three suspects in research facility burglary
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for three people involved in a burglary in the Medical Center.
Police say a Pinnacle Research was targeted during the holidays, but it’s unclear what was taken from the facility.
Researchers at the facility study several diseases, including Chron’s disease and hepatitis.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prue Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-8326.
These three individuals are suspects in a burglary at Pinnacle Research on Medical Dr over the holidays. If you...Posted by SAPD Prue SAFFE on Monday, February 10, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.