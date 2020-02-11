52ºF

San Antonio police seek three suspects in research facility burglary

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for three people involved in a burglary in the Medical Center.

Police say a Pinnacle Research was targeted during the holidays, but it’s unclear what was taken from the facility.

Researchers at the facility study several diseases, including Chron’s disease and hepatitis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prue Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-8326.

