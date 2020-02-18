Netflix tips and tricks everyone should know

Netflix recently announced a big change to help the overall viewer experience.

The streaming service added a way to stop autoplaying videos and trailers when you are browsing the home screen.

The important thing to know is that this can only be done with a web browser.

As of now, there’s no way to do it from the Netflix app on your smartphone, tablet or TV.

Once you login, click on your profile photo and choose “manage profiles.”

Under the options for your profile name, language and parental controls, you will see a section for autoplay controls.

You can uncheck the autoplay previews box, and also stop autoplaying series episodes on all your devices and televisions.

How about a few more Netflix hacks. The service lets you remove titles from your viewing history.

Go to netflix.com/WiViewingActivity and you will see your history in chronological order.

On the right hand side, you can hide things you have watched.

Next Netflix tip. The streaming service allows users to download certain movies and shows to watch when you're offline.

All you have to do is download the app and look for the downward-pointing arrow.

Now you can have a few movies ready to go for a long flight or road trip.

The last Netflix hack: You can play Netflix Roulette if you do not know what to watch.

You can filter by genre, IMDB ratings and Rotten Tomatoes score to help your searches.

Search Netflix Roulette online and plug in the information you want.

For example, you can search action and adventure, then an IMDB score greater than nine with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90 percent and get back, “The Dark Knight.”

This also works for shows and series.