Harlandale ISD leaders discuss latest developments in TEA investigation

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly three years after the Texas Education Agency opened an investigation into the Harlandale Independent School District, the case is now making its way before the district’s new leadership.

Former Superintendent Rey Madrigal left his post last year. A TEA investigation opened in 2017 found that he had mishandled contracts.

The school board was also accused of violating the Open Meetings Act, but the TEA found it was not as severe as presented.

In December, Gerardo Soto took over as the superintendent of Harlandale ISD.

And last week, the TEA decided to lower the district accreditation status to “accredited-warned,” meaning the district could face probation if it doesn’t address the deficiencies in academic or financial performance.

The TEA also appointed a conservator for the district.

