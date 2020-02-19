Schertz man indicted on kidnapping, child exploitation charges

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old Schertz man has been indicted on federal charges involving kidnapping and child exploitation, officials said.

According to court documents, Kraig David Van Winkle met a 13-year-old online and traveled out of state in January to meet the child.

Van Winkle kidnapped and transported the child to his residence in Schertz with the intent of engaging in sexual activity, officials said. A few days later, the FBI rescued the child and arrested Van Winkle at his home.

The suspect waived a court arraignment on Tuesday and was issued an automatic not guilty plea by the court.

If Van Winkle is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison for the kidnapping charge and a minimum of 10 years to life for the transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity charge.