Free San Antonio education program helps adults finish college

SAN ANTONIO – In 2015 a report from SA2020 revealed that 285,000 adults in Bexar County had some college credit, but no degree.

That statistic spurred the creation of Upgrade the Fourth program powered by the San Antonio Education Partnership whose mission is to close the college graduation gap in San Antonio.

Since Upgrade was officially launched in April of 2017 more than 50 people have completed a degree in almost three years.

“What we see is people just taking one to two to three classes each term, and so it’s a very slow and steady rate,” program director Micaela Rios said. “We just encourage them to keep going.”

The program located inside Cafe College helps adults achieve success at any age, including an 82-year-old student in the process of completing a degree.

“We want to be very intentional that while we’re working with people, we can dedicate the time and support that they need going through the program,” Rios said.

Upgrade coaches working adults and helps them identify educational opportunities to get them back into school. Once back in school, Upgrade continues to guide and support students trying to finish their degree.

For those interested in getting started, you can apply at upgradesatx.org and an advisor will then reach out to you.

Being a part of Upgrade is completely free for students.

