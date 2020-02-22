46ºF

Judge dismisses charges in Southeast Side manslaughter case due to lack of probable cause

Ana Martinez, 19, killed in shooting at Pecan Valley Apartments on Jan. 22

SAN ANTONIO – Manslaughter charges against a 22-year-old man, who was previously suspected of being involved in a deadly shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex, were dismissed after a judge ruled there was a lack of probable cause in the case, according to Bexar County records.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Jose Maria Galindo run from a bedroom at the Pecan Valley Apartments after hearing a gunshot on Jan. 22.

Ana Martinez, 19, was found dead in the room at the complex.

Investigators arrested Galindo in La Salle County soon after, but because a judge did not find enough reasonable grounds for the manslaughter charge, the case was dismissed.

Galindo is still in the Bexar County Jail on a charge of assault of a public servant, according to records.

Police said the assault happened last July.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the bond in the assault case was increased to $15,000.

