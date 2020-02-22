Survey says road rage may be more common than you think

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a second… do you have road rage?

According to a new survey by The Zebra, it’s surprisingly more common than you may think.

In fact, 39% of men and 29% of women admit to having been the subject of road rage exhibited against them, the study says.

Whether it’s prompted by heavy traffic or someone cutting you off when you’re behind the wheel, road rage can sometimes get out of hand or even turn physical.

Some of the survey’s findings revealed:

38% of Americans admit to making rude gestures at other drivers while driving.

Only 1 in 5 Americans realize that road rage is a criminal offense.

Road rage has led to an estimated 300 deaths since 2013.

Men are more likely to experience road rage, specifically men under the age of 19.

Females between the ages of 18 - 34 experience feelings of road rage more than four times per week.

The study was composed based on findings by Google Analytics and was conducted in November 2019, per The Zebra.

To real the full study, click here.