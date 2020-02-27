Church provides homeless a place to sleep to escape freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of homeless people have a warm place to sleep Thursday night, thanks to the help from Church Under the Bridge.

The church has room for up to 75 people. Along with warmth, there are also resources to try and help them improve their living situation.

“We talk to them about doing what you need to do about getting a job, getting their life back on track and pushing them to the right places. Hopefully, they have the motivation to just do just that,” said Greg Goodrich, senior pastor of Church Under the Bridge.

The church is feeding these groups of people and showing a movie before bed. They will also have breakfast in the morning.