Blood alcohol content of accused drunk driver was twice the legal limit

SAN ANTONIO – When Rosalinda Olalde, 24, crashed broadside into a car driven by Mario Velasquez, 22, on the night of August 10, 2018, her blood alcohol content was .18, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

During Olalde’s trial on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges Thursday, the doctor who treated her the night of the crash said that she also had drugs in her system.

Trial begins for woman accused of driving drunk on sidewalk, killing motorist

“She had anxiety medication that gets prescribed,” trauma surgeon Dr. Christopher Crane testified.

“Is that something like Xanax?” asked prosecutor Kristina Escalona.

“Yes,” Crane replied.

Medical records show that Olalde discussed the accident with medical personnel while she was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Despite objections from Olalde’s lawyer, Demetrio Duarte, Escalona was allowed to read a portion of those conversations from the records.

“She stated to medical personnel that she had three margaritas and two shots earlier that night, that she got off the highway and she was coming off, and a car pulled out in front of her,” Escalona read in court.

Survivors of fatal drunk driving crash share their story during suspect’s trial

According to police reports, Olalde veered from the Loop 1604 access road and was driving on the sidewalk when she crashed broadside into Velasquez’s car as he was attempting to enter the access road from a private driveway.

If she is convicted, Olalde faces a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Testimony is expected to continue on Friday in Judge Jennifer Pena’s 290th District Court.