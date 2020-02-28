UTSA gets green light to buy, lease property for downtown expansion

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story is published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

The University of Texas System’s board of regents approved multiple real estate transactions in support of UTSA’s planned downtown campus expansion.

Among the deals approved is the University of Texas at San Antonio’s purchase of roughly 2 acres owned by Bexar County east of the campus between Dolorosa and West Nueva streets.

UTSA plans to build a new college of business building on the site — adjacent to its new School of Data Science and the planned National Security Collaboration Center.

Read the full story on the San Antonio Business Journal.