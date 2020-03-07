Look to the sky for the ‘Super Worm Moon’ this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend! A ‘Super Worm Moon,' which is the month of March’s full moon, is set to appear Sunday night into Monday afternoon, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The moon is expected to reach peak fullness at 12:48 p.m. Monday, March 9. The almanac says the ‘Super Worm Moon’ may be ‘spectacularly bright’ as it rises above the horizon.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the ‘Worm Moon’ refers to the earthworms and grubs that emerge after the winter season, which marks a sign of spring.

This moon will be the first of three supermoons in 2020 — the other two are set to take to the skies on April 7 and May 7, the almanac says.

A supermoon is a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is 90% of its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA.

In a year, there can be three or four full or new supermoons in a row, NASA says.

