Business offering cleaning service to cancer patients, disabled vets continues to work in uncertain times

SAN ANTONIO – A local business that offers free cleaning services to cancer patients and disabled veterans in San Antonio is trying to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maids on a Mission aims to help the community by keeping homes clean from the novel coronavirus.

“We think that we are on the front line of this, to be perfectly honest,” Morris McRae said.

Morris and his wife Tammy retired from their respective jobs as a teacher and a legal professional seven months ago and have since started the business.

“We know what it’s like to have a clean home to come to. It is very important, especially when immune systems are so compromised,” Morris said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

Right now, the company has five employees and Morris and Tammy want make sure that those who work have a job now, and in the future.

“Customers have postponed service to get through these next couple weeks, but still paid for services so our workers get paid,” Tammy McRae said.

With a “Stay Home, Work Safe” order in place, people, however, are going to be spending a lot more time inside the house. And that means learning how to keep it clean.

“It’s important to clean and disinfect and make sure when you do spray stuff you don’t wipe it down immediately, it actually has to sit there,” McRae said. “If you don’t use them appropriately and leave them on the correct length of time they need to be left onto sanitize something, you’re not really cleaning.”

As of now, Maids on a Mission has been deemed an essential business, meaning they can continue operations as long as they are making sure that the employees take necessary precautions.

“Technicians are armed with gloves, hand sanitizer and shoe covers and masks, in an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible. The idea is to come in and clean your home and disinfect and try to keep this thing at bay,“ Tammy said.

