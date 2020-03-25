San Antonio highway lanes shut down after fatal rollover

SAN ANTONIO – Two eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Tradesmen Drive are shut down Tuesday evening after a fatal wreck was reported.

Police said two cars were involved in the crash, that was reported shortly before 7 p.m.

San Antonio police officers said an SUV carrying three people lost control, hit the wall, and rolled over.

One of the men, who is in his early 20s, died in the crash and another was hospitalized in critical condition. The third passenger, a woman, was in stable condition, police said.

A sports car that witnesses said was involved in the crash sped off. Officers are working on obtaining a better description of the car.

Police suspect road rage played a factor in the wreck.