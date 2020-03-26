Holy Cross High School students stay connected with ‘Pass the Toilet Paper’ video
Students working together in their separate homes to create fun video
SAN ANTONIO – Students are starting to get creative with their time spent at home.
Holy Cross of San Antonio students felt the need to stay connected by creating a new video that each shot from their own home.
The “Pass the Toilet Paper” video features students tossing, catching, and even squatting rolls of toilet paper and then passing it to the next person.
Looking for movies with the kids at home? What to watch beyond the usual suspects
Holy Cross of San Antonio tells us that the challenge was shared amongst several students in a way to have a little fun in between students.
The video was then created by one of the parents.
NEISD launches counseling hotlines for students affected by ‘difficult times’
Currently, all Bexar County school districts are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.