Holy Cross High School students stay connected with ‘Pass the Toilet Paper’ video

SAN ANTONIO – Students are starting to get creative with their time spent at home.

Holy Cross of San Antonio students felt the need to stay connected by creating a new video that each shot from their own home.

The “Pass the Toilet Paper” video features students tossing, catching, and even squatting rolls of toilet paper and then passing it to the next person.

Holy Cross of San Antonio tells us that the challenge was shared amongst several students in a way to have a little fun in between students.

The video was then created by one of the parents.

Currently, all Bexar County school districts are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

