Downtown buildings light up with messages promoting unity, sanitation in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio hospital is making its message loud and clear: Wash those hands.

Methodist Hospital Metropolitan will light up with the words “Wash 'Em” next to praying hands every night during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the hospital.

It’s an effort to promote healthy living both physically and spiritually as the nation continues to battle with the effects of the virus.

“It is a reminder of one of the most crucial steps we can take to stem the spread of this virus,” Greg Seiler, CEO of Methodist Hospital Metropolitan, said in a news release.

The light display will be visible to area residents and drivers traveling on Highway 281 and Interstate 37.

Methodist Hospital is emblazoned with praying hands and the message "wash 'em." (Methodist Hospital)

The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and Riverwalk hotels have also joined the effort to promote unity.

Marriott Rivercenter will light up with red and blue stripes and the letters “USA” down the middle. The Marriott Riverwalk will have a heart, illuminated by lights from hotel rooms, on its side.

A spokesperson said it is a show of appreciation for first responders and medical professionals.

San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter will light up with a heart in its message for unity during the coronavirus pandemic. (San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter)

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

