UTSA: Faculty member, student diagnosed with COVID-19
Both traveled internationally and developed symptoms when self-isolating, according to UTSA
SAN ANTONIO – One University of Texas San Antonio faculty member and one student are diagnosed with COVID-19, according to university officials.
UTSA posted on Facebook Saturday, saying both are separated and have been away from campus for weeks now.
A message from President Eighmy. #UTSATogetherPosted by UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio on Saturday, March 28, 2020
Both the faculty member and the student were traveling internationally and developed symptoms when they were self-isolating, according to UTSA’s Facebook post.
UTSA says both are quarantining at home and are in recovery.
“The unfortunate reality is, in the days ahead, we will all likely know colleagues or students who are fighting the coronavirus. My thoughts are with the entire Roadrunner community during these challenging times,” said UTSA President Eighmy, in a statement.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
