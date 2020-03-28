77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

77ºF

Local News

UTSA: Faculty member, student diagnosed with COVID-19

Both traveled internationally and developed symptoms when self-isolating, according to UTSA

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, UTSA
The Tracy Rule: UTSA's new policy cracks down on student athletes involved in serious misconduct
The Tracy Rule: UTSA's new policy cracks down on student athletes involved in serious misconduct

SAN ANTONIO – One University of Texas San Antonio faculty member and one student are diagnosed with COVID-19, according to university officials.

UTSA posted on Facebook Saturday, saying both are separated and have been away from campus for weeks now.

A message from President Eighmy. #UTSATogether

Posted by UTSA - The University of Texas at San Antonio on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Both the faculty member and the student were traveling internationally and developed symptoms when they were self-isolating, according to UTSA’s Facebook post.

UTSA says both are quarantining at home and are in recovery.

“The unfortunate reality is, in the days ahead, we will all likely know colleagues or students who are fighting the coronavirus. My thoughts are with the entire Roadrunner community during these challenging times,” said UTSA President Eighmy, in a statement.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: