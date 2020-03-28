WATCH: Why is social distancing important?
Dr. Robert Frolichstein, an emergency room doctor working in San Antonio, discusses the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
