SAPD: 17-year-old killed, 13-year-old wounded in East Side double shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is dead, and a 13-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital following a shooting at an East Side home early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Aransas Avenue, not far from South Hackberry Street and South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the shooter walked up to the front door and knocked just before shooting the two teens.

The unidentified 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. A motive for the shooting is not known.

