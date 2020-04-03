‘I don’t know what my future actually looks like’: High school students worry over plans for college

SAN ANTONIO – College plans have been on hold for many students after the outbreak of COVID-19. High school senior Mea Gurtain said the last few weeks have been a whirlwind.

“I don’t know what my future actually looks like,” said Gurtain.

The senior is worried after not hearing back from colleges she has applied to. Gurtain said she would normally meet with college advisors at school, but those plans have changed.

“Nobody is going to help you with this right now because there’s nobody to help you because everybody is stuck at home,” she said.

Lisa Cunningham, executive director of San Antonio Education Partnership, said students have never had to face an obstacle like this.

“Something that was just so certain one month ago is not anymore,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham’s organization oversees Cafe College, which helps students connect to higher education resources.

Advisors have been helping students remotely, but Cunningham said the virus has raised questions and concerns, especially when it comes to affording college.

“Affording college has always been an issue and we’re seeing it even more now,” she said.

Eric Maloof is the vice president of enrollment at Trinity University. The university announced a new three-year test optional policy for standardized tests.

“It’s going to affect all types of students in different ways. It’s making us rethink and revise things on the fly,” said Maloof.

The policy will take affect in 2021 but Maloof is hopeful the change will ease worries for future applicants.

“This heightened anxiety that we’ve never seen before prior to students stepping foot on campus,” he said.

Gurtain said she is hopeful she will get to college but she isn’t quick to make immediate plans.

“Maybe it won’t be fine in time for when you have to start college,” said Gurtain.