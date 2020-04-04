53ºF

Man killed after being hit by truck on the South Side, police say

The driver is not facing any charges and the incident is deemed an accident

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being hit by a truck overnight on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue and Genevieve Drive.

Police say a 59-year-old man was pushing a shopping cart when he got hit by the truck. The driver of the truck did stop to render aid after the incident.

The man was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center by EMS, but authorities say he died during transport.

Officials are deeming this incident as an accident and they say rainy conditions along with a dark street were contributing factors.

The driver of the truck won’t face any charges, according to authorities.

