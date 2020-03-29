3 hospitalized after head-on crash involving stolen pickup truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man’s wild ride in a stolen FedEx truck and a carjacked pick-up truck came to a crashing halt on Loop 1604 Saturday afternoon.

SAPD says officers and Eagle helicopter, county deputies and DPS troopers all were in pursuit of the man when he crashed head-on into a car at Military Drive, sending two people and himself to the hospital.

The crash happened on the Northwest Side around 6 p.m., Saturday at 1604 and Military Drive.

One of the three individuals that were hospitalized is a woman that is in critical condition. She was life-flighted from the scene, authorities say.

Another passenger in the white car was taken to the hospital and the driver of the stolen pickup truck. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police say the suspect stole a FedEx truck at S. New Braunfels and Southcross earlier in the afternoon at 4:15 p.m.

At around 5 p.m., he stole a pickup truck from a man at 1604 and Big Mesa Drive, authorities say.

He then drove north and a deputy heading back to the substation spotted him driving the wrong way.

Authorities pursued the suspect until he crashed head-on with a white car.

Deputies pulled the suspect from the pickup truck after the crash, which caught fire at the scene. He was later transported for injuries.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.